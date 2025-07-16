Stock Market Recap: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Concludes at 2.11, a -5.80 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $2.24 in the prior trading day, MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) closed at $2.11, down -5.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. MXCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MXCT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.58 and its Current Ratio is at 12.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on November 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when Hemrajani Rekha bought 10,684 shares for $2.09 per share.

Soleymannezhad Ali sold 1,211 shares of MXCT for $3,850 on Mar 18 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 59,439 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share. On Mar 18 ’25, another insider, Sandoval David I., who serves as the GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 353 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,122 and left with 64,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXCT now has a Market Capitalization of 224537744 and an Enterprise Value of 112326400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.394.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXCT has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 920.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 470300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 8.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MXCT as of 1749772800 were 3563501 with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1747267200 on 3829565. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3563501 and a Short% of Float of 3.37.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0