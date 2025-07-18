Stock Market Recap: Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) Concludes at 3.26, a -17.05 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $3.93 in the prior trading day, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) closed at $3.26, down -17.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. QLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1604.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QLGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5331665 and an Enterprise Value of 3559518.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QLGN is -0.16, which has changed by -0.77771086 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QLGN has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 811.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 26190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.52M. Insiders hold about 6.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.53% stake in the company. Shares short for QLGN as of 1749772800 were 27806 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1747267200 on 34886. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27806 and a Short% of Float of 3.7800000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NASDAQ:QLGN, QLGN, QLGN stock, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc

