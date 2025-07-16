Stock Market Recap: Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Concludes at 22.27, a -2.11 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $22.75 in the prior trading day, Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) closed at $22.27, down -2.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. SOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.57 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 27, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 05, 2024, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Johnson Rice initiated its Buy rating on November 05, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 ’25 when Pilgrim Global ICAV sold 143,806 shares for $25.37 per share. The transaction valued at 3,648,358 led to the insider holds 10,100,569 shares of the business.

Pilgrim Global ICAV bought 750,000 shares of SOC for $15,000,000 on Sep 19 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 8,791,001 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Aug 27 ’24, another insider, Pilgrim Global ICAV, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 41,000 shares for $15.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 633,450 and bolstered with 8,041,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOC now has a Market Capitalization of 2213936384 and an Enterprise Value of 2649102592.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOC is 0.57, which has changed by 0.45553422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOC has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.23%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2635820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.94M. Insiders hold about 23.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SOC as of 1749772800 were 10171082 with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1747267200 on 13863699. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10171082 and a Short% of Float of 15.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0