Stock Market Recap: Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Concludes at 9.22, a -3.96 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $9.6 in the prior trading day, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $9.22, down -3.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.06 million shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.

On May 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Hold rating on May 13, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when ABRAMSON ANDREW B bought 10,000 shares for $9.07 per share.

PETER BAUM bought 40,844 shares of VLY for $355,343 on May 20 ’25. On May 14 ’25, another insider, EFRAT EYAL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 196 shares for $9.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,795 and bolstered with 1,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLY now has a Market Capitalization of 5166344192 and an Enterprise Value of 7556130304. As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.97.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VLY is 1.11, which has changed by 0.21365356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10308850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 560.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.54M. Insiders hold about 14.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.17% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of 1749772800 were 25526420 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1747267200 on 26163322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25526420 and a Short% of Float of 6.15.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04583333The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44. The current Payout Ratio is 63.50% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-05-09 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $495.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $502M to a low estimate of $492.6M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $452.9MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $515.6M. There is a high estimate of $520M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.31M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.15B.