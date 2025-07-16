Stock Market Recap: Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Concludes at 9.22, a -3.96 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $9.6 in the prior trading day, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $9.22, down -3.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.06 million shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.

On May 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Hold rating on May 13, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when ABRAMSON ANDREW B bought 10,000 shares for $9.07 per share.

PETER BAUM bought 40,844 shares of VLY for $355,343 on May 20 ’25. On May 14 ’25, another insider, EFRAT EYAL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 196 shares for $9.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,795 and bolstered with 1,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLY now has a Market Capitalization of 5166344192 and an Enterprise Value of 7556130304. As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.97.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VLY is 1.11, which has changed by 0.21365356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10308850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 560.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.54M. Insiders hold about 14.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.17% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of 1749772800 were 25526420 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1747267200 on 26163322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25526420 and a Short% of Float of 6.15.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04583333The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44. The current Payout Ratio is 63.50% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-05-09 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $495.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $502M to a low estimate of $492.6M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $452.9MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $515.6M. There is a high estimate of $520M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.31M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.15B.

  • NASDAQ:VLY, Valley National Bancorp, VLY, VLY stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.