Stock Market Recap: World Kinect Corp (WKC) Concludes at 28.36, a -0.80 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $28.59 in the prior trading day, World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) closed at $28.36, down -0.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. WKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.3.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WKC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 25, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $32 from $33 previously.

On September 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

On February 21, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on February 21, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when KASBAR MICHAEL J sold 21,507 shares for $28.96 per share. The transaction valued at 622,843 led to the insider holds 1,019,063 shares of the business.

KASBAR MICHAEL J bought 21,507 shares of WKC for $622,765 on Mar 04 ’25. On Nov 18 ’24, another insider, Tejada Jose-Miguel, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $28.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,188 and left with 30,858 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKC now has a Market Capitalization of 1605950208 and an Enterprise Value of 2035082624. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 123.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.366.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKC is 1.41, which has changed by 0.10033953 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKC has reached a high of $31.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 668.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.46M. Insiders hold about 3.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.94% stake in the company. Shares short for WKC as of 1749772800 were 4806601 with a Short Ratio of 8.14, compared to 1747267200 on 5114042. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4806601 and a Short% of Float of 12.690000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WKC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02378454The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 60.03% for WKC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-12-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of World Kinect Corp (WKC) is currently being evaluated by 3.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.89B to a low estimate of $8.76B. As of the current estimate, World Kinect Corp’s year-ago sales were $10.97BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.61B. There is a high estimate of $10.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.03B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.17BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.18B and the low estimate is $36.58B.