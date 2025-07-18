Stock Performance Spotlight: Agenus Inc (AGEN) Ends the Day at 6.72, Up by 5.66

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Agenus Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.72, up 5.66% from its previous closing price of $6.36. In other words, the price has increased by $5.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.11 and its Current Ratio is at 0.11.

On July 19, 2024, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 184240896 and an Enterprise Value of 218300000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.193 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.381.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGEN is 1.60, which has changed by -0.6141243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $18.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGEN traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1827910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.20M. Insiders hold about 4.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.89% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of 1749772800 were 3214720 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1747267200 on 4079317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3214720 and a Short% of Float of 11.85.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0