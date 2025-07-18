Stock Performance Spotlight: Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Ends the Day at 2.5, Down by -4.58

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Dare Bioscience Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.5, down -4.58% from its previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. DARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DARE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DARE now has a Market Capitalization of 22125976 and an Enterprise Value of 14395083. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 555.602 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DARE is 1.11, which has changed by -0.09117645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DARE has reached a high of $9.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DARE traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7980620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.71M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.34% stake in the company. Shares short for DARE as of 1749772800 were 46018 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1747267200 on 60806. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46018 and a Short% of Float of 0.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • DARE, Dare Bioscience Inc., DARE stock, NASDAQ:DARE

