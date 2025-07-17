Stock Performance Spotlight: Holley Inc (HLLY) Ends the Day at 2.16, Up by 6.40

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Holley Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.16, up 6.40% from its previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has increased by $6.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.06 million shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

On November 11, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $4.50.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 08, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 ’25 when LOBEL DAVID S sold 802,127 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,981,254 led to the insider holds 40,754,834 shares of the business.

Holley Parent Holdings, LLC bought 802,127 shares of HLLY for $1,981,254 on Mar 20 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, LOBEL DAVID S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,743,356 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,230,068 and left with 41,556,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLLY now has a Market Capitalization of 259590976 and an Enterprise Value of 790265792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.325 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.835.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLLY is 1.36, which has changed by -0.49014777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.63%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLLY traded 548.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 487360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.08M. Insiders hold about 56.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.15% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of 1749772800 were 2142450 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1747267200 on 2324554. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2142450 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • HLLY, HLLY stock, Holley Inc., NYSE:HLLY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.