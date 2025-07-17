Stock Performance Spotlight: LKQ Corp (LKQ) Ends the Day at 37.35, Down by -0.37

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, LKQ Corp’s stock clocked out at $37.35, down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $37.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LKQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Zarcone Dominick P bought 5,000 shares for $36.67 per share.

Zarcone Dominick P bought 15,000 shares of LKQ for $598,086 on Jun 02 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Zarcone Dominick P, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $39.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LKQ now has a Market Capitalization of 9641827328 and an Enterprise Value of 15188045824. As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.076 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LKQ is 0.93, which has changed by -0.15388006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.73%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LKQ traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1729390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.49M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.19% stake in the company. Shares short for LKQ as of 1749772800 were 10189129 with a Short Ratio of 5.35, compared to 1747267200 on 9905131. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10189129 and a Short% of Float of 5.09.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, LKQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032008536The current Payout Ratio is 45.90% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1747267200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-09-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.