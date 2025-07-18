Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, LQR House Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.57, down -38.77% from its previous closing price of $10.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$38.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.46 million shares were traded. YHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.68 and its Current Ratio is at 3.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’24 when Hoffman Alexandra bought 8,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 8,125 led to the insider holds 8,834 shares of the business.

Dollinger Sean bought 28,700 shares of YHC for $29,951 on Nov 26 ’24. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 77,243 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YHC now has a Market Capitalization of 6973332 and an Enterprise Value of -6329355. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YHC is 3.49, which has changed by -0.85064936 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YHC has reached a high of $98.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 241.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YHC traded 3.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5314570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.41M. Insiders hold about 61.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.67% stake in the company. Shares short for YHC as of 1749772800 were 313394 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1747267200 on 153982. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 313394 and a Short% of Float of 29.69.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0