Stock Performance Spotlight: Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Ends the Day at 717.62, Down by -0.49

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Monolithic Power System Inc’s stock clocked out at $717.62, down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $721.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $754.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $716.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.67 and its Current Ratio is at 4.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 02, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $675 from $600 previously.

On December 11, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $700.

On November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $610.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on November 22, 2024, with a $610 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when BLEGEN THEODORE sold 6,000 shares for $750.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,500,000 led to the insider holds 46,939 shares of the business.

BERNIE BLEGEN bought 6,000 shares of MPWR for $4,500,000 on Jul 01 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Zhou Jeff, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 745 shares for $792.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 34359646208 and an Enterprise Value of 34009561088. As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.249 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.141.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPWR is 1.19, which has changed by -0.18925667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $959.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $438.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.47%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPWR traded 651.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 483300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.96M. Insiders hold about 4.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.38% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of 1749772800 were 1893692 with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 1747267200 on 2445033. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1893692 and a Short% of Float of 4.64.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.31, MPWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0073633413The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64.