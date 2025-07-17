Stock Performance Spotlight: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Ends the Day at 24.32, Down by -2.53

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Murphy Oil Corp’s stock clocked out at $24.32, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $24.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

On May 15, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Mizuho Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when GARDNER JOHN B bought 14,782 shares for $21.61 per share.

Nolan Jeffrey W bought 10,000 shares of MUR for $233,947 on Mar 05 ’25. The Director now owns 292,012 shares after completing the transaction at $23.39 per share. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, Utsch Louis W, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 9,584 shares for $28.10 each. As a result, the insider received 269,310 and left with 9,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3470853120 and an Enterprise Value of 5177539584. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.788 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.405.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MUR is 1.10, which has changed by -0.38037246 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $43.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MUR traded 2.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2316550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.21M. Insiders hold about 6.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of 1749772800 were 21844608 with a Short Ratio of 7.75, compared to 1747267200 on 24886811. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21844608 and a Short% of Float of 22.700001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.225, MUR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.049098197The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16. The current Payout Ratio is 44.51% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-16 with an ex-dividend date of 1747353600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-03 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

