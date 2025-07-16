Stock Performance Spotlight: Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Ends the Day at 6.9, Down by -3.90

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Neogenomics Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.9, down -3.90% from its previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.885.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 2.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On April 30, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Kelly Michael Aaron bought 5,000 shares for $7.60 per share. The transaction valued at 38,000 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Stone Warren bought 5,700 shares of NEO for $48,895 on May 12 ’25. The Pres & Chief Operating Officer now owns 108,280 shares after completing the transaction at $8.58 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, TETRAULT LYNN A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $8.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,974 and bolstered with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEO now has a Market Capitalization of 887995520 and an Enterprise Value of 1187457792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.766 whereas that against EBITDA is 1807.394.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEO is 1.56, which has changed by -0.54671717 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $19.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEO traded 2.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1381550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.92M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.83% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of 1749772800 were 4309770 with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 1747267200 on 6281032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4309770 and a Short% of Float of 4.62.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0