Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s stock clocked out at $50.12, down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $51.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On June 24, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 22 ’25 when Hsieh Louis bought 21,363 shares for $60.84 per share.

Hsieh Louis bought 21,363 shares of EDU for $1,321,729 on Nov 07 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDU now has a Market Capitalization of 8437049856 and an Enterprise Value of 83748839424. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 154.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDU is 0.26, which has changed by -0.30860013 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $87.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDU traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 957640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.55M. Insiders hold about 3.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.97% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of 1749772800 were 6322889 with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 1747267200 on 7686155. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6322889 and a Short% of Float of 4.54.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EDU, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-09-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1725840000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-04-08 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.