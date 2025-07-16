Stock Performance Spotlight: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Ends the Day at 42.69, Down by -5.28

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s stock clocked out at $42.69, down -5.28% from its previous closing price of $45.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.92 million shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OXY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On April 08, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on March 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 ’25 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 763,017 shares for $46.82 per share. The transaction valued at 35,724,074 led to the insider holds 264,941,431 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 3,614,015 shares of OXY for $164,787,626 on Dec 19 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 264,178,414 shares after completing the transaction at $45.60 per share. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,805,513 shares for $46.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,777,124 and bolstered with 260,564,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXY now has a Market Capitalization of 42012635136 and an Enterprise Value of 73398411264. As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.664 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.367.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXY is 0.91, which has changed by -0.27446878 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $64.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OXY traded 11.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9670470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 984.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 980.53M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.16% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of 1749772800 were 33490766 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1747267200 on 32411536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33490766 and a Short% of Float of 5.29.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.9, OXY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019968936The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 36.00% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-10 with an ex-dividend date of 1749513600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-02-25 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.