Stock Performance Spotlight: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Ends the Day at 42.69, Down by -5.28

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Occidental Petroleum Corp’s stock clocked out at $42.69, down -5.28% from its previous closing price of $45.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.92 million shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OXY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On April 08, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on March 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 ’25 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 763,017 shares for $46.82 per share. The transaction valued at 35,724,074 led to the insider holds 264,941,431 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 3,614,015 shares of OXY for $164,787,626 on Dec 19 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 264,178,414 shares after completing the transaction at $45.60 per share. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,805,513 shares for $46.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,777,124 and bolstered with 260,564,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXY now has a Market Capitalization of 42012635136 and an Enterprise Value of 73398411264. As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.664 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.367.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXY is 0.91, which has changed by -0.27446878 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $64.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OXY traded 11.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9670470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 984.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 980.53M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.16% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of 1749772800 were 33490766 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1747267200 on 32411536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33490766 and a Short% of Float of 5.29.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.9, OXY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019968936The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 36.00% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-10 with an ex-dividend date of 1749513600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-02-25 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

  • NYSE:OXY, Occidental Petroleum Corp., OXY, OXY stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.