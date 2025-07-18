Stock Performance Spotlight: Smith Micro Software, Inc (SMSI) Ends the Day at 0.92, Down by -19.03

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Smith Micro Software, Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.92, down -19.03% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. SMSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.875.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 05, 2021, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.10.

On April 27, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when CAMPBELL THOMAS G sold 10,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 7,100 led to the insider holds 29,213 shares of the business.

Thomas G. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of SMSI for $7,100 on Mar 14 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Kempton James M, who serves as the VP, CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 437 shares for $0.79 each. As a result, the insider received 345 and left with 70,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMSI now has a Market Capitalization of 17763628 and an Enterprise Value of 16760831. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.865 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.962.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMSI is 0.72, which has changed by -0.5211865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMSI has reached a high of $2.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.73%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMSI traded 169.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 386920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.63M. Insiders hold about 24.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.62% stake in the company. Shares short for SMSI as of 1749772800 were 135985 with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 1747267200 on 194007. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 135985 and a Short% of Float of 1.09.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Smith Micro Software, Inc (SMSI).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $4.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7M to a low estimate of $4.65M. As of the current estimate, Smith Micro Software, Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.14MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53M. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.55MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.5M and the low estimate is $34.9M.