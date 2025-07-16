Stock Performance Spotlight: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) Ends the Day at 128.86, Down by -3.27

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Steel Dynamics Inc’s stock clocked out at $128.86, down -3.27% from its previous closing price of $133.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. STLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 2.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 31, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $145 from $135 previously.

On March 24, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $149.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Shaheen Gabriel sold 1,254 shares for $134.11 per share. The transaction valued at 168,174 led to the insider holds 81,812 shares of the business.

Shaheen Gabriel bought 1,254 shares of STLD for $165,653 on Jun 06 ’25. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Alvarez Miguel, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 7,495 shares for $135.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,013,774 and left with 125,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLD now has a Market Capitalization of 19129782272 and an Enterprise Value of 22002290688. As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.278 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.199.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STLD is 1.39, which has changed by 0.0038429499 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $155.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.36%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STLD traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1222950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.00M. Insiders hold about 6.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.78% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of 1749772800 were 3334761 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1747267200 on 2570863. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3334761 and a Short% of Float of 2.76.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, STLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014111995The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 18.69% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1751241600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-03-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.98 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.07 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.41. EPS for the following year is $12.47, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $16.1 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $4.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.97B to a low estimate of $4.56B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.63BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.86B. There is a high estimate of $5.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.54BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.11B and the low estimate is $18.17B.