Stock Performance Spotlight: Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Ends the Day at 5.6, Up by 6.26

As of close of business last night, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.6, up 6.26% from its previous closing price of $5.27. In other words, the price has increased by $6.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. TERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.89 and its Current Ratio is at 30.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 31, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $82.

On June 22, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2023, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Kuriakose Emil sold 853 shares for $4.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,640 led to the insider holds 52,464 shares of the business.

Gengos Andrew bought 10,000 shares of TERN for $39,283 on Jun 27 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Jun 25 ’25, another insider, Burroughs Amy L., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 23,314 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,230 and bolstered with 47,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TERN now has a Market Capitalization of 489091680 and an Enterprise Value of -7259002.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TERN is -0.12, which has changed by -0.47319585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TERN has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TERN traded 894.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 868400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.38M. Insiders hold about 23.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.92% stake in the company. Shares short for TERN as of 1749772800 were 5942761 with a Short Ratio of 6.84, compared to 1747267200 on 5458606. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5942761 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.53.