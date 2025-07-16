Stock Performance Spotlight: Tidewater Inc (TDW) Ends the Day at 48.66, Down by -3.41

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Tidewater Inc’s stock clocked out at $48.66, down -3.41% from its previous closing price of $50.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

On January 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $112 to $68.

On November 29, 2024, DNB Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.DNB Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2024, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Hudson Daniel A. sold 5,000 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 250,080 led to the insider holds 85,986 shares of the business.

Hudson Daniel A. bought 5,000 shares of TDW for $250,079 on Jul 08 ’25. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $42.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 630,794 and bolstered with 2,234,957 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDW now has a Market Capitalization of 2407516672 and an Enterprise Value of 2573319680. As of this moment, Tidewater’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.895 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.724.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDW is 1.08, which has changed by -0.52681506 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $108.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDW traded 913.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 869680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.57M. Insiders hold about 5.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.87% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of 1749772800 were 5787806 with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 1747267200 on 5580794. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5787806 and a Short% of Float of 17.25.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0