Stock Performance Spotlight: Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Ends the Day at 28.02, Up by 0.43

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Werner Enterprises, Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.02, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $27.9. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. WERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

On June 02, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $39.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WERN now has a Market Capitalization of 1730288256 and an Enterprise Value of 2364316416. As of this moment, Werner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.795 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WERN is 1.08, which has changed by -0.24401158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WERN has reached a high of $42.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.99%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WERN traded 979.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 802370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 4.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WERN as of 1749772800 were 5394902 with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 1747267200 on 4148257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5394902 and a Short% of Float of 12.020000999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, WERN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020071685The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 102.51% for WERN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-07 with an ex-dividend date of 1751846400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-10-01 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.