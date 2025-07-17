Stock Surge: Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) Closes at 190.24, Marking a -1.33 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) closed at $190.24 down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $192.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Align Technology, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $255.

Leerink Partners Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $280.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Wright Emory bought 2,500 shares for $232.94 per share.

LARKIN C RAYMOND JR bought 6,500 shares of ALGN for $1,529,645 on Aug 15 ’24. The Director now owns 28,247 shares after completing the transaction at $235.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 13789508608 and an Enterprise Value of 12969077760. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.258 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.008.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALGN is 1.63, which has changed by -0.19483721 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $263.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALGN has traded an average of 984.30K shares per day and 853390 over the past ten days. A total of 73.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.88M. Insiders hold about 6.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of 1749772800 were 3017031 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1747267200 on 2988050. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3017031 and a Short% of Float of 5.390000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • ALGN, ALGN stock, Align Technology, Inc., NASDAQ:ALGN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.