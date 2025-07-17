Stock Surge: Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) Closes at 190.24, Marking a -1.33 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) closed at $190.24 down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $192.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Align Technology, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $255.

Leerink Partners Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $280.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Wright Emory bought 2,500 shares for $232.94 per share.

LARKIN C RAYMOND JR bought 6,500 shares of ALGN for $1,529,645 on Aug 15 ’24. The Director now owns 28,247 shares after completing the transaction at $235.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 13789508608 and an Enterprise Value of 12969077760. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.258 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.008.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALGN is 1.63, which has changed by -0.19483721 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $263.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALGN has traded an average of 984.30K shares per day and 853390 over the past ten days. A total of 73.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.88M. Insiders hold about 6.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of 1749772800 were 3017031 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1747267200 on 2988050. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3017031 and a Short% of Float of 5.390000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0