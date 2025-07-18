Stock Surge: Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Closes at 0.95, Marking a 3.80 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) closed at $0.95 up 3.80% from its previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. USAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.902.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USAS now has a Market Capitalization of 619673920 and an Enterprise Value of 531749664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.168 whereas that against EBITDA is -121.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USAS is 0.54, which has changed by 2.4482758 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $1.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USAS has traded an average of 1.85M shares per day and 2374080 over the past ten days. A total of 619.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.37M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of 1749772800 were 3238910 with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1747267200 on 3643843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3238910 and a Short% of Float of 0.5.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

