Stock Surge: Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Closes at 69.26, Marking a -1.17 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) closed at $69.26 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $70.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.7 million shares were traded. AZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.615.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Astrazeneca plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on April 15, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZN now has a Market Capitalization of 216662605824 and an Enterprise Value of 134727999488. As of this moment, Astrazeneca’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AZN is 0.36, which has changed by -0.08716124 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has reached a high of $87.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZN has traded an average of 4.52M shares per day and 4324030 over the past ten days. A total of 3.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.10B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.61% stake in the company. Shares short for AZN as of 1749772800 were 7445913 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1747267200 on 7342168. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7445913 and a Short% of Float of 0.23999999000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AZN is 1.55, from 3.1 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04423516The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 66.98% for AZN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-02-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-02-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.47B to a low estimate of $13.65B. As of the current estimate, Astrazeneca plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $12.94BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.56B. There is a high estimate of $14.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.28B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.07BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.2B and the low estimate is $57.85B.