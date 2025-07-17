Stock Surge: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Closes at 0.6, Marking a 3.39 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) closed at $0.6 up 3.39% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. IPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.609 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5656.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Century Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on August 08, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 28, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $5.

On December 27, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on December 27, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Carr Douglas sold 4,904 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,050 led to the insider holds 405,982 shares of the business.

Farid Adrienne sold 552 shares of IPSC for $343 on Jun 09 ’25. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 250,141 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Pfeiffenberger Brent, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 475 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider received 295 and left with 1,681,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPSC now has a Market Capitalization of 51522960 and an Enterprise Value of -64309100. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.926.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPSC is 1.79, which has changed by -0.81762916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPSC has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IPSC has traded an average of 905.15K shares per day and 804530 over the past ten days. A total of 86.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.60M. Insiders hold about 52.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.81% stake in the company. Shares short for IPSC as of 1749772800 were 2316058 with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 1747267200 on 2556820. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2316058 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0