Stock Surge: Chemours Company (CC) Closes at 13.25, Marking a 0.61 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) closed at $13.25 up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $13.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.13 million shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.705.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chemours Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.39.

On January 28, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Gumpel Damian bought 13,400 shares for $9.22 per share. The transaction valued at 123,548 led to the insider holds 123,879 shares of the business.

Gumpel Damian bought 7,822 shares of CC for $77,828 on Jun 03 ’25. The insider now owns 131,701 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, HOSTETTER SHANE, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,450 shares for $11.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,196 and bolstered with 59,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CC now has a Market Capitalization of 1983180544 and an Enterprise Value of 5631769600. As of this moment, Chemours’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.973 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.877.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CC is 1.58, which has changed by -0.4601841 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $25.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.81%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CC has traded an average of 4.24M shares per day and 4706000 over the past ten days. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.55M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.16% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of 1749772800 were 14332924 with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 1747267200 on 13285385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14332924 and a Short% of Float of 14.08.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CC is 0.84, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07593014The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.