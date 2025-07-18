Stock Surge: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Closes at 24.95, Marking a -1.93 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) closed at $24.95 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.9.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Delek US Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.82.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Spiegel Reuven sold 700 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 16,800 led to the insider holds 52,929 shares of the business.

Spiegel Reuven bought 700 shares of DK for $16,800 on Jul 07 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Yemin Ezra Uzi, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 4,875 shares for $15.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,064 and bolstered with 833,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DK now has a Market Capitalization of 1515146240 and an Enterprise Value of 4306604032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.379 whereas that against EBITDA is -203.142.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DK is 0.98, which has changed by 0.15367675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $27.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DK has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 1862830 over the past ten days. A total of 60.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.94M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.29% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of 1749772800 were 8476111 with a Short Ratio of 4.49, compared to 1747267200 on 9646916. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8476111 and a Short% of Float of 18.56.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DK is 1.02, from 1.015 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039897796The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$5.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $2.28B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.42BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61B. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.4B and the low estimate is $8.99B.