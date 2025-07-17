Stock Surge: DoorDash Inc (DASH) Closes at 234.5, Marking a -0.96 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) closed at $234.5 down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $236.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.61 million shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $237.845 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DoorDash Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On July 01, 2025, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $225 to $265.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on June 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $260.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Brown Shona L sold 1,250 shares for $244.99 per share. The transaction valued at 306,238 led to the insider holds 44,302 shares of the business.

SHONA L. BROWN LIVING TRUST U/ bought 3,750 shares of DASH for $905,512 on Jul 09 ’25. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, Still Ashley, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 62 shares for $238.14 each. As a result, the insider received 14,765 and left with 2,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DASH now has a Market Capitalization of 99367968768 and an Enterprise Value of 99173163008. As of this moment, DoorDash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 306.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.822 whereas that against EBITDA is 187.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DASH is 1.70, which has changed by 1.2333088 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $248.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.72%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DASH has traded an average of 4.21M shares per day and 3959230 over the past ten days. A total of 398.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.70M. Insiders hold about 20.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.94% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of 1749772800 were 16299436 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1747267200 on 15419117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16299436 and a Short% of Float of 4.1100003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0