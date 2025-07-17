Stock Surge: Haemonetics Corp (HAE) Closes at 74.41, Marking a -0.28 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Haemonetics Corp (NYSE: HAE) closed at $74.41 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $74.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. HAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Haemonetics Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On June 26, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $87.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Llorens Josep bought 18,630 shares for $74.94 per share.

Strong Stewart W bought 708 shares of HAE for $50,593 on Jun 12 ’25. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Strong Stewart W, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,705 shares for $69.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAE now has a Market Capitalization of 3574745856 and an Enterprise Value of 4559321088. As of this moment, Haemonetics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.808.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAE is 0.41, which has changed by -0.16264337 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAE has reached a high of $94.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAE has traded an average of 552.32K shares per day and 564020 over the past ten days. A total of 48.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.37M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.45% stake in the company. Shares short for HAE as of 1749772800 were 4059388 with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 1747267200 on 4075152. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4059388 and a Short% of Float of 11.2399995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0