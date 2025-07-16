Stock Surge: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Closes at 6.33, Marking a 0.00 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.47 million shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

On September 19, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $14.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on September 19, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’24 when Neikirk Kenneth English sold 83,991 shares for $9.17 per share. The transaction valued at 770,197 led to the insider holds 104,549 shares of the business.

Neikirk Kenneth English bought 51,379 shares of HLX for $471,140 on Dec 30 ’24. On Dec 30 ’24, another insider, Neikirk Kenneth English, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 32,612 shares for $9.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLX now has a Market Capitalization of 959184896 and an Enterprise Value of 1231359360. As of this moment, Helix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.544.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLX is 1.54, which has changed by -0.50624025 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $13.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLX has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 2013400 over the past ten days. A total of 151.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.45M. Insiders hold about 6.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.11% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of 1749772800 were 6088609 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1747267200 on 5425930. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6088609 and a Short% of Float of 5.1499999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0