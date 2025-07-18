Stock Surge: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Closes at 7.39, Marking a -0.54 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) closed at $7.39 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $7.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.365.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.09 and its Current Ratio is at 4.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

On November 07, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $6.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when MCMORROW WILLIAM J bought 25,000 shares for $6.71 per share. The transaction valued at 167,750 led to the insider holds 8,074,517 shares of the business.

MCMORROW WILLIAM J bought 200,000 shares of KW for $1,272,000 on May 15 ’25. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 8,049,517 shares after completing the transaction at $6.36 per share. On Mar 19 ’25, another insider, ZAX STANLEY R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 41,000 shares for $8.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,960 and bolstered with 547,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KW now has a Market Capitalization of 1021985216 and an Enterprise Value of 6405194240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.447 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.93.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KW is 1.11, which has changed by -0.29455912 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $11.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.48%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KW has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1016000 over the past ten days. A total of 138.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.31M. Insiders hold about 14.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.71% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of 1749772800 were 3446493 with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 1747267200 on 2901655. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3446493 and a Short% of Float of 5.58.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KW is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06460296The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.07.

