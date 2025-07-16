Stock Surge: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Closes at 4.4, Marking a -3.72 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) closed at $4.4 down -3.72% from its previous closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.5 million shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LifeStance Health Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On April 08, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On April 03, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2025, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Ramtekkar Ujjwal sold 9,519 shares for $5.17 per share. The transaction valued at 49,213 led to the insider holds 103,916 shares of the business.

Ramtekkar Ujjwal bought 9,519 shares of LFST for $49,213 on Jun 16 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Ramtekkar Ujjwal, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $5.94 each. As a result, the insider received 95,040 and left with 113,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFST now has a Market Capitalization of 1711054464 and an Enterprise Value of 2357382400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.837 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.314.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LFST is 1.16, which has changed by -0.19257951 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $8.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFST has traded an average of 1.94M shares per day and 2455730 over the past ten days. A total of 388.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.50M. Insiders hold about 70.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.33% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of 1749772800 were 9255171 with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 1747267200 on 9376599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9255171 and a Short% of Float of 10.74.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

