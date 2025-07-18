Stock Surge: Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) Closes at 43.15, Marking a 0.70 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Oxford Industries, Inc (NYSE: OXM) closed at $43.15 up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $42.85. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. OXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oxford Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 28, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On April 23, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $64 to $52.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Trauber Robert S. bought 10,000 shares for $41.38 per share. The transaction valued at 413,750 led to the insider holds 13,364 shares of the business.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 6,500 shares of OXM for $260,774 on Jun 16 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 59,063 shares after completing the transaction at $40.12 per share. On Apr 02 ’25, another insider, McGuirt Milford W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $58.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 58,700 and bolstered with 7,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXM now has a Market Capitalization of 644462528 and an Enterprise Value of 1135743232. As of this moment, Oxford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.752 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.522.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXM is 1.39, which has changed by -0.5611057 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXM has reached a high of $108.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.42%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OXM has traded an average of 479.30K shares per day and 456470 over the past ten days. A total of 14.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.22M. Insiders hold about 4.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.81% stake in the company. Shares short for OXM as of 1749772800 were 2353992 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1747267200 on 2349530. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2353992 and a Short% of Float of 23.65.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OXM is 2.70, from 2.7 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06301051The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 44.26% for OXM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-12-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.0 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $406.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $409.6M to a low estimate of $402.94M. As of the current estimate, Oxford Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $419.89MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.77M. There is a high estimate of $317.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.5B.