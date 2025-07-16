Stock Surge: Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Closes at 9.83, Marking a -4.84 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) closed at $9.83 down -4.84% from its previous closing price of $10.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. SVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Savers Value Village Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on June 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Medway Richard A. sold 17,619 shares for $10.65 per share. The transaction valued at 187,642 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Geisser Melinda L. sold 48,000 shares of SVV for $518,242 on Jul 03 ’25. The Chief People Services Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Geisser Melinda L., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 48,000 shares for $10.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVV now has a Market Capitalization of 1525458688 and an Enterprise Value of 2815614976. As of this moment, Savers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.812 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.127.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVV is 1.00, which has changed by -0.14839244 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVV has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVV has traded an average of 837.82K shares per day and 470050 over the past ten days. A total of 157.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.82M. Insiders hold about 74.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SVV as of 1749772800 were 5651935 with a Short Ratio of 6.94, compared to 1747267200 on 5500365. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5651935 and a Short% of Float of 27.67.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

At present, 9.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $405.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $409.63M to a low estimate of $401M. As of the current estimate, Savers Value Village Inc’s year-ago sales were $386.66MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.8M. There is a high estimate of $427M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.69B.