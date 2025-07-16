Stock Surge: Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Closes at 113.47, Marking a -1.97 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) closed at $113.47 down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $115.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teleflex Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $140 from $235 previously.

On February 28, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $220 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 ’24 when RANDLE STUART A sold 2,674 shares for $238.93 per share. The transaction valued at 638,899 led to the insider holds 5,496 shares of the business.

RANDLE STUART A bought 2,674 shares of TFX for $638,899 on Aug 16 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFX now has a Market Capitalization of 5014126080 and an Enterprise Value of 6964972032. As of this moment, Teleflex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.314 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.268.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFX is 1.08, which has changed by -0.49515873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $249.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.92%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TFX has traded an average of 557.42K shares per day and 559180 over the past ten days. A total of 44.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.93M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.14% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of 1749772800 were 1043751 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1747267200 on 1058219. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1043751 and a Short% of Float of 3.8.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TFX is 1.36, from 1.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01174946The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56. The current Payout Ratio is 91.92% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1747699200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.