Stock Surge: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Closes at 92.21, Marking a -1.79 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) closed at $92.21 down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $93.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.46 million shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uber Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On June 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 2,750 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 261,250 led to the insider holds 21,975 shares of the business.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth bought 2,750 shares of UBER for $261,085 on Jul 07 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Hazelbaker Jill, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 34,884 shares for $86.03 each. As a result, the insider received 3,001,214 and left with 102,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 192826785792 and an Enterprise Value of 201133981696. As of this moment, Uber’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.432 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UBER is 1.43, which has changed by 0.2636608 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $97.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBER has traded an average of 21.68M shares per day and 16264480 over the past ten days. A total of 2.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 3.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.57% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of 1749772800 were 38721554 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1747267200 on 56839873. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38721554 and a Short% of Float of 1.9199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0