Stock Surge: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Closes at 92.21, Marking a -1.79 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) closed at $92.21 down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $93.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.46 million shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uber Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On June 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 2,750 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 261,250 led to the insider holds 21,975 shares of the business.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth bought 2,750 shares of UBER for $261,085 on Jul 07 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Hazelbaker Jill, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 34,884 shares for $86.03 each. As a result, the insider received 3,001,214 and left with 102,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 192826785792 and an Enterprise Value of 201133981696. As of this moment, Uber’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.432 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UBER is 1.43, which has changed by 0.2636608 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $97.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBER has traded an average of 21.68M shares per day and 16264480 over the past ten days. A total of 2.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 3.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.57% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of 1749772800 were 38721554 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1747267200 on 56839873. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38721554 and a Short% of Float of 1.9199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NYSE:UBER, UBER, UBER stock, Uber Technologies Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.