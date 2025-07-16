Talos Energy Inc (TALO)’s Day in Review: Closing at 8.58, Down by -3.81

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $8.92 in the prior trading day, Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) closed at $8.58, down -3.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.575.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TALO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 05, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

On September 19, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on September 19, 2024, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 ’24 when Control Empresarial de Capital bought 100,000 shares for $10.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,030,980 led to the insider holds 43,545,604 shares of the business.

Control Empresarial de Capital bought 336,700 shares of TALO for $3,430,502 on Sep 26 ’24. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 now owns 43,445,604 shares after completing the transaction at $10.19 per share. On Sep 25 ’24, another insider, Control Empresarial de Capital, who serves as the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,628,825 and bolstered with 43,108,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALO now has a Market Capitalization of 1531143936 and an Enterprise Value of 2677689600. As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.303 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.902.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TALO is 0.81, which has changed by -0.24406779 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $12.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2412260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.49M. Insiders hold about 25.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.98% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of 1749772800 were 12912411 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1747267200 on 14062297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12912411 and a Short% of Float of 11.42.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0