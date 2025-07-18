Titan International, Inc (TWI)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.25, Down by -1.80

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $9.42 in the prior trading day, Titan International, Inc (NYSE: TWI) closed at $9.25, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. TWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on June 04, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

On December 13, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when CASHIN RICHARD M JR sold 212,398 shares for $10.34 per share. The transaction valued at 2,196,110 led to the insider holds 176,461 shares of the business.

CASHIN RICHARD M JR sold 63,950 shares of TWI for $659,376 on Jun 30 ’25. The Director now owns 388,859 shares after completing the transaction at $10.31 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, RICHARD M CASHIN JR FAM TR 1, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 212,398 shares for $10.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWI now has a Market Capitalization of 600093760 and an Enterprise Value of 1192678272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.643 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.902.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWI is 2.08, which has changed by 0.19708025 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWI has reached a high of $10.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.57%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 580.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 543170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.53M. Insiders hold about 25.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.66% stake in the company. Shares short for TWI as of 1749772800 were 3289685 with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 1747267200 on 3620722. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3289685 and a Short% of Float of 11.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.4.