Trading Day Review: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Loses Momentum, Closing at 76.8

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed at $76.8 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $77.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Joseph Paul C bought 5,000 shares for $77.74 per share.

Blumofe Robert sold 3,254 shares of AKAM for $253,714 on Jun 12 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 30,910 shares after completing the transaction at $77.97 per share. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Blumofe Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,254 shares for $77.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKAM now has a Market Capitalization of 10931404800 and an Enterprise Value of 14958966784. As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.722 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKAM is 0.77, which has changed by -0.20588839 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $106.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKAM traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1357000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.28M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.64% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of 1749772800 were 9330569 with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 1747267200 on 7401465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9330569 and a Short% of Float of 8.76.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0