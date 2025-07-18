Trading Day Review: American Resources Corporation (AREC) Gains Momentum, Closing at 1.47

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) closed at $1.47 in the last session, up 11.36% from day before closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $11.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.4 million shares were traded. AREC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AREC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREC now has a Market Capitalization of 120943816 and an Enterprise Value of 299525984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 377.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 932.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.576.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AREC is 0.86, which has changed by 0.67407405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AREC traded on average about 3.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1315900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.69M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AREC as of 1749772800 were 4867123 with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 1747267200 on 5385620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4867123 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • American Resources Corporation, AREC, AREC stock, NASDAQ:AREC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.