Trading Day Review: American Resources Corporation (AREC) Gains Momentum, Closing at 1.47

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) closed at $1.47 in the last session, up 11.36% from day before closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $11.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.4 million shares were traded. AREC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AREC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREC now has a Market Capitalization of 120943816 and an Enterprise Value of 299525984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 377.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 932.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.576.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AREC is 0.86, which has changed by 0.67407405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AREC traded on average about 3.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1315900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.69M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AREC as of 1749772800 were 4867123 with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 1747267200 on 5385620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4867123 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0