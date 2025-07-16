Trading Day Review: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Loses Momentum, Closing at 5.91

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $5.91 in the last session, down -5.29% from day before closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.98 million shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1130.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.47 and its Current Ratio is at 3.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $17 previously.

On September 06, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On May 30, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on May 30, 2024, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 19 ’25 when Campbell Bradley L sold 400 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 1,150,657 shares of the business.

BRADLEY CAMPBELL bought 400 shares of FOLD for $3,940 on Feb 19 ’25. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, Campbell Bradley L, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $10.02 each. As a result, the insider received 75,124 and left with 886,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 1819872256 and an Enterprise Value of 1957337600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.604 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.941.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOLD is 0.52, which has changed by -0.42435426 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.47%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOLD traded on average about 5.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4197110 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 307.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.12M. Insiders hold about 3.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.77% stake in the company. Shares short for FOLD as of 1749772800 were 20898939 with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 1747267200 on 20180243. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20898939 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $146.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.6M to a low estimate of $137.77M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $126.67MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.1M. There is a high estimate of $168.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.31M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $633.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $617.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $621.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.29MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $832.6M and the low estimate is $727.4M.