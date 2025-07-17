Trading Day Review: Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Gains Momentum, Closing at 26.08

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) closed at $26.08 in the last session, up 4.53% from day before closing price of $24.95. In other words, the price has increased by $4.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. CGON stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.7.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.97 and its Current Ratio is at 30.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 02, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

On April 16, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $23.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on April 16, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when POST LEONARD E sold 1,000 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 28,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

POST LEONARD E sold 1,000 shares of CGON for $30,760 on Apr 28 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.76 per share. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, POST LEONARD E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 28,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGON now has a Market Capitalization of 1987955712 and an Enterprise Value of 1294460032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3012.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1955.378 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.635.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGON is 0.87, which has changed by -0.31208497 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGON has reached a high of $40.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGON traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 813310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.88M. Insiders hold about 41.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CGON as of 1749772800 were 11077034 with a Short Ratio of 9.02, compared to 1747267200 on 11556599. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11077034 and a Short% of Float of 15.39.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

