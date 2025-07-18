Trading Day Review: Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Gains Momentum, Closing at 0.68

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) closed at $0.68 in the last session, up 10.28% from day before closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $10.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.14 million shares were traded. CGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6884 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.625.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on December 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.50 from $1 previously.

On November 03, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 03, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 ’25 when Ricciardi Lisa bought 38,851 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 38,851 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 42155240 and an Enterprise Value of 3412445.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGTX is 0.89, which has changed by -0.6944444 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGTX has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGTX traded on average about 6.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 33396300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.00M. Insiders hold about 19.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CGTX as of 1749772800 were 1538143 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1747267200 on 1344288. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1538143 and a Short% of Float of 2.76.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0