Trading Day Review: CRH Plc (CRH) Loses Momentum, Closing at 92.88

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) closed at $92.88 in the last session, down -1.39% from day before closing price of $94.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.76 million shares were traded. CRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On May 13, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when ORiordain Padraig bought 1,492 shares for $99.16 per share. The transaction valued at 147,941 led to the insider holds 1,492 shares of the business.

Mintern Denis James sold 4,097 shares of CRH for $421,693 on Mar 03 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 35,757 shares after completing the transaction at $102.93 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Connolly Alan, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,680 shares for $102.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,099,262 and left with 52,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRH now has a Market Capitalization of 62519480320 and an Enterprise Value of 77273186304. As of this moment, CRH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.159 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.399.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRH is 1.19, which has changed by 0.14804506 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRH has reached a high of $110.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRH traded on average about 4.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3192660 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 676.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 674.60M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CRH as of 1749772800 were 11345019 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1747267200 on 11514912. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11345019 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRH is 1.44, which was 1.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01507591The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.4. The current Payout Ratio is 28.26% for CRH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-14 with an ex-dividend date of 1747958400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-08-24 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

