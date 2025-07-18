Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) closed at $8.23 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $8.2. In other words, the price has increased by $0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. CYCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 26 ’25 when Lazar David E. sold 194,628,820 shares for $0.03 per share. The transaction valued at 5,507,996 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYCC now has a Market Capitalization of 13035990 and an Enterprise Value of 3915556. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1303.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 279.683 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.309.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYCC is -0.03, which has changed by -0.9921191 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYCC has reached a high of $597.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -56.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYCC traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 681222 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCC as of 1749772800 were 595114 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1747267200 on 30021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 595114 and a Short% of Float of 81.67999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CYCC is 36.00, which was 0.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.