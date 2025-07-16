Trading Day Review: Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Loses Momentum, Closing at 58.22

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) closed at $58.22 in the last session, down -3.34% from day before closing price of $60.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. HWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HWC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Hovde Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 17, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Williams Albert J bought 23 shares for $56.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,285 led to the insider holds 1,724 shares of the business.

PICKERING CHRISTINE L sold 838 shares of HWC for $40,299 on Apr 21 ’25. The Director now owns 23,019 shares after completing the transaction at $48.09 per share. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, HAIRSTON JOHN M, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $59.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,069,920 and left with 254,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWC now has a Market Capitalization of 4986147328 and an Enterprise Value of 4495911424. As of this moment, Hancock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.208.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HWC is 1.12, which has changed by 0.121810436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HWC has reached a high of $62.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HWC traded on average about 653.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 770180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.60M. Insiders hold about 1.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.12% stake in the company. Shares short for HWC as of 1749772800 were 3450042 with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 1747267200 on 3637804. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3450042 and a Short% of Float of 5.510000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HWC is 1.70, which was 1.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027394986The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 28.39% for HWC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-05 with an ex-dividend date of 1749081600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-03-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $5.79, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $5.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $376.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.91M to a low estimate of $374M. As of the current estimate, Hancock Whitney Corp’s year-ago sales were $362.43MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.74M. There is a high estimate of $391.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.6B.