Trading Day Review: Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Loses Momentum, Closing at 24.19

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) closed at $24.19 in the last session, down -2.18% from day before closing price of $24.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.39 million shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.1698.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Johnson Ellen Tobi sold 21,427 shares for $26.82 per share. The transaction valued at 574,672 led to the insider holds 143,373 shares of the business.

CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F sold 9,000 shares of IPG for $241,380 on Mar 03 ’25. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 56,623 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Bonzani Andrew, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 21,130 shares for $26.82 each. As a result, the insider received 566,707 and left with 103,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPG now has a Market Capitalization of 8943890432 and an Enterprise Value of 11497306112. As of this moment, Interpublic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.277 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPG is 1.04, which has changed by -0.19314843 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $33.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IPG traded on average about 7.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7112860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.12M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.58% stake in the company. Shares short for IPG as of 1749772800 were 21547622 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1747267200 on 30515657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21547622 and a Short% of Float of 7.79.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IPG is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05337647The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.94. The current Payout Ratio is 72.31% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-07-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.33BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B. There is a high estimate of $2.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.19BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.98B and the low estimate is $8.85B.

  • Inc., Interpublic Group Of Cos., IPG, IPG stock, NYSE:IPG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.