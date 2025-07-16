Trading Day Review: Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Loses Momentum, Closing at 24.19

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) closed at $24.19 in the last session, down -2.18% from day before closing price of $24.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.39 million shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.1698.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Johnson Ellen Tobi sold 21,427 shares for $26.82 per share. The transaction valued at 574,672 led to the insider holds 143,373 shares of the business.

CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F sold 9,000 shares of IPG for $241,380 on Mar 03 ’25. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 56,623 shares after completing the transaction at $26.82 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Bonzani Andrew, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 21,130 shares for $26.82 each. As a result, the insider received 566,707 and left with 103,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPG now has a Market Capitalization of 8943890432 and an Enterprise Value of 11497306112. As of this moment, Interpublic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.277 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPG is 1.04, which has changed by -0.19314843 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $33.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IPG traded on average about 7.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7112860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.12M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.58% stake in the company. Shares short for IPG as of 1749772800 were 21547622 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1747267200 on 30515657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21547622 and a Short% of Float of 7.79.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IPG is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05337647The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.94. The current Payout Ratio is 72.31% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-07-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.33BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B. There is a high estimate of $2.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.19BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.98B and the low estimate is $8.85B.