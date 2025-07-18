Trading Day Review: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Gains Momentum, Closing at 16.01

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) closed at $16.01 in the last session, up 1.39% from day before closing price of $15.79. In other words, the price has increased by $1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. KALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.605.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KALV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.35 and its Current Ratio is at 5.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on January 31, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On January 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On December 18, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Palleiko Benjamin L sold 32,979 shares for $15.69 per share. The transaction valued at 517,523 led to the insider holds 369,595 shares of the business.

Yea Christopher sold 30,250 shares of KALV for $474,698 on Jul 09 ’25. The CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER now owns 127,939 shares after completing the transaction at $15.69 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Palleiko Benjamin L, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 7,169 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 103,950 and left with 315,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KALV now has a Market Capitalization of 799758720 and an Enterprise Value of 314614272.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KALV is 0.02, which has changed by -0.0019671917 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $16.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KALV traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2596070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.59M. Insiders hold about 22.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.01% stake in the company. Shares short for KALV as of 1749772800 were 6253523 with a Short Ratio of 7.94, compared to 1747267200 on 6111379. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6253523 and a Short% of Float of 14.2.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.34 and -$3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.98, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$3.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46M and the low estimate is $15.76M.