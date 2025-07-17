Trading Day Review: Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) Loses Momentum, Closing at 75.84

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE: LOAR) closed at $75.84 in the last session, down -0.76% from day before closing price of $76.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. LOAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LOAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 128.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.21 and its Current Ratio is at 5.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On April 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $91.

On June 03, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2024, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares for $82.61 per share. The transaction valued at 247,830,000 led to the insider holds 125,840 shares of the business.

GSO Capital Opportunities Fund sold 3,000,000 shares of LOAR for $247,830,000 on Jun 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 125,840 shares after completing the transaction at $82.61 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Blackstone Alternative Credit , who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,000,000 shares for $82.61 each. As a result, the insider received 247,830,000 and left with 125,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOAR now has a Market Capitalization of 7095293952 and an Enterprise Value of 8268073472. As of this moment, Loar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 199.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 83.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.425 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.315.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOAR is 0.27, which has changed by 0.3340546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOAR has reached a high of $99.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LOAR traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 911550 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.21% stake in the company. Shares short for LOAR as of 1749772800 were 4208191 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1747267200 on 3928522. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4208191 and a Short% of Float of 31.330000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

At present, 4.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.42M to a low estimate of $120.1M. As of the current estimate, Loar Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $97.02MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.12M. There is a high estimate of $140.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $523.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $486.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $402.82MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.05M and the low estimate is $528.8M.