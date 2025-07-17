Trading Day Review: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Loses Momentum, Closing at 57.22

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) closed at $57.22 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $57.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.55.

On November 13, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $62.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on November 13, 2024, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Conrad Micah R. sold 3,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 180,012 led to the insider holds 98,007 shares of the business.

Conrad Micah R. bought 3,000 shares of OMF for $180,000 on Jul 03 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Conrad Micah R., who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $58.02 each. As a result, the insider received 232,094 and left with 101,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMF now has a Market Capitalization of 6807406080 and an Enterprise Value of 27648221184. As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.704.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMF is 1.26, which has changed by 0.115238786 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $60.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMF traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1239280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.23M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.97% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of 1749772800 were 4879143 with a Short Ratio of 4.62, compared to 1747267200 on 5176003. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4879143 and a Short% of Float of 4.5900002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMF is 4.16, which was 4.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07267644The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.32.