Trading Day Review: PVH Corp (PVH) Loses Momentum, Closing at 70.6

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) closed at $70.6 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $72.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.24 million shares were traded. PVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PVH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

On May 30, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Larsson Stefan bought 15,645 shares for $63.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,002 led to the insider holds 269,438 shares of the business.

Andersen Jesper bought 600 shares of PVH for $39,660 on Jun 11 ’25. The Director now owns 736 shares after completing the transaction at $66.10 per share. On Dec 30 ’24, another insider, FISCHER MARK D, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 3,186 shares for $105.50 each. As a result, the insider received 336,123 and left with 23,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3393960704 and an Enterprise Value of 6841315840. As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.788 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PVH is 1.84, which has changed by -0.32059348 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $113.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PVH traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1529000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.11% stake in the company. Shares short for PVH as of 1749772800 were 6689886 with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 1747267200 on 5314050. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6689886 and a Short% of Float of 14.09.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PVH is 0.15, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0020732551The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.13. The current Payout Ratio is 1.42% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-04 with an ex-dividend date of 1748995200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1991-10-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

  • NYSE:PVH, PVH, PVH Corp., PVH stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.